Alpha Variance Solutions, LLC announces the Launch of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary StrategicStack Services, Private Limited in Bangalore, India.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the formation of StrategicStack Services, Private Limited, one more step towards extending our reach and capabilities for our clients and future prospects. The Indian market is a critical resource for US companies from a talent and resource perspective as well as a vibrant growing market to serve. We are proud to continue our expansion and growth within India.

Yuanming Chu, President- StrategicStack Services is another step in the plan of our company to add value to the Microsoft Partner Eco-system. "We will now be able to deliver exceptional support and development services globally and compete with established partners, by offering alternatives to the status quo. We remain committed to enhancing the implementation process and helping our clients thrive and by this we mean putting them first!"

StrategicStack Services, Private Limited is a global help desk which focuses on providing 24/7 support and solutions to our clients' needs, this includes:

Application Support

Proactive Monitoring

Development Services

After Go live Application Maintenance

Rollout & Adoption

We have given utmost importance to staff top tier personnel who are experts in Microsoft Dynamics 365 or AX applications and are seasoned professionals in the areas of customer service, training, support and infrastructure.

We are also, proud to announce the hiring of our Managing Director, Ms. Rupal Singh who has been a critical part of the establishment of our office in Bangalore. She has been in the IT industry for close to 8 years and has worked as an Analyst at one of India's Premier Technology Firms. Under her leadership and commitment, StrategicStack Services sole purpose will be to understand and fulfill our client's requirements.

We are committed to providing opportunities to underrepresented individuals across the technology space and where ever talent, dedication, and determination exist, we will support and enable it. Welcome Ms. Rupal Singh and our Support Group to our company.

As a core competency at Alpha Variance Solutions, we offer, Microsoft Dynamics AX/365 implementation, Support Services, Development, Change Management, Advisory, Training and Microsoft Azure Cloud Support Services.

About Alpha Variance Solutions: Alpha Variance Solutions is a women-owned, New York City based company. Founded in 2015, after a decade of providing successful implementation services to fortune 500 clients. Alpha Variance Solutions was created to address the most common and simplest need in this industry; a partner who listens and can lead clients through a well planned and executed implementation path.

