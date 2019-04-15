Global Infrastructure Partners: GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TOM HORTON AS A PARTNER

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, today announced that Tom Horton will join GIP as a Partner as of April 15, 2019. Tom Horton is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Airlines. As Chairman and CEO, he led American through a successful restructuring and turnaround which culminated in the merger with US Airways, creating the world's largest airline. He also serves on the Board of Directors of General Electric and Walmart. He is the lead director at both companies.





Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP commented: "Tom's leadership and vision in creating the world's largest airline as Chairman and CEO of American as well as his lead director role at both General Electric and Walmart speak for themselves."

"Tom's broad knowledge base within air transportation in addition to his strategic vision and high-level industry relationships provide GIP with an opportunity to deepen our sector knowledge and access across our transportation and energy verticals and to pursue infrastructure monetization within a larger industrial base of companies. Tom will also add greatly to our strategic dialogue both internally and externally. We are indeed pleased to welcome Tom to GIP."

Tom Horton added: "It's a privilege to join the great team at GIP. High quality infrastructure is a top priority for businesses, governments and communities around the world. I look forward to joining forces with a leader in worldwide infrastructure investing to help expand opportunities and create value for our investors."



About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in the equity and credit of infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in OECD and select emerging market countries in single assets and portfolios of assets and companies in power and utilities, natural resources infrastructure, air transport infrastructure, seaports, freight railroad, water distribution and treatment and waste management. GIP has offices in New York, London and Mumbai, with an affiliate in Sydney and portfolio company operations headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.