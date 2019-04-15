Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on April 16, 2019 15-Apr-2019 / 15:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - April 15, 2019. Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on April 16. Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) On review of matters related to preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank: ? On preliminary approval of the Annual Report of Sberbank for 2018, which includes the report on related-party transactions made by the Sberbank in 2018. ? On preliminary approval of Sberbank's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018. ? On distribution of profits of Sberbank and recommendations on the amount of dividends payable for 2018. ? On the date on which persons entitled to dividends are determined. ? On appointment of the auditing organization of Sberbank. ? On review of the draft new version of the Charter. ? On review of the draft new version of the Regulation on the Supervisory Board. ? On review of the draft new version of the Regulation on the Executive Board. ? On approval of the form and text of voting ballots to be used at Sberbank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2018 performance. ? On finalizing the list of information (materials) provided for review for the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2018 performance, and the procedure for providing such information. 2) On international business of Sberbank. 3) The status and prospects of IT development in Sberbank: ? On implementation of AI Transformation Program of Sberbank. ? On implementation of strategic programs of Sberbank: Unified Front-End System (UFES), Business Development Support Program (BDSP) and Data Factory Program (DFP). 4) On the update of the Risk Management and Capital Management Strategies of Sberbank Group and Sberbank (including Risk Appetite, planned levels and planned structure of capital). For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8207 EQS News ID: 800163 End of Announcement EQS News Service

