WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Notice of AGM 2019 and Publication of Annual Report 2018

PR Newswire

London, April 12

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Annual Report and Accounts 2018

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Proxy Form 2019

The above documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com

The annual general meeting will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 11.00am.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary


© 2019 PR Newswire