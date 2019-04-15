Ingredion Incorporated: JANET BAWCOM JOINS INGREDION AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 15, 2019 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, today announced that its board of directors (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/investors/Governance/boardofdirectors.html) has elected Janet Bawcom (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/investors/Governance/executiveleadershipteam.html), as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective immediately. In this capacity, Bawcom will be responsible for all legal and regulatory affairs and serve as the corporate secretary of the board of directors. Bawcom will report to Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer.

Bawcom joins the Company from Dell Technologies, Inc., where she spent 20 years in a variety of legal assignments, most recently serving as its senior vice president, corporate, securities and finance counsel and assistant secretary. During her career at Dell, Bawcom led a global team and had responsibility for legal matters, including M&A, board governance, corporate securities, public reporting and capital markets.

"Janet is an accomplished leader with an extensive background managing global legal, regulatory and compliance issues," said Zallie. "Her strong business acumen and impressive range of legal expertise will be a tremendous asset to Ingredion as we focus on driving our business forward."

Bawcom holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Southern Methodist University.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centres around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit Ingredion.com (https://www.ingredion.com/).

