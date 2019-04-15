Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global mercury analyzer market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global mercury analyzer market analysis report segments the market by end-users (environmental testing, food and agriculture, and healthcare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global mercury analyzer market size will grow by almost USD 91.54 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of over 7%. The food industry is following stringent regulations because of the increasing cases of adulteration. Companies in the food industry have the need to ensure the safety and quality of products they offer. Heavy metals such as mercury present in food products cause foodborne illness. With the rising globalization of food supply and the changing food habits of people, the need for stringent safety norms has increased. There is a huge demand for mercury analyzers in the food and beverage industry as they help in detecting mercury levels in packaged foods. The increasing focus toward manufacturing high-quality food products is augmenting the adoption of mercury analyzers, fueling the growth of the global mercury analyzer market.

Increased government involvement in controlling and monitoring environmental pollution

Globally, many regional governments are implementing strict measures to tackle the negative environmental effects of emission. Many commercial organizations are collaborating with regional governments to develop regulations that can benefit the environment. For instance, the National Emission Ceilings (NEC) Directive (2016/2284/EU) was introduced by the European Environment Agency (EEA) to reduce emissions in the EU and member states. It was aimed at reducing five air pollutants including mercury and fine particulate matter. Mercury analyzers help measure the furnace temperature and other air pollutants in accordance with the regulations and determine odor in emissions. With the enforcement of strict regulations, many industries are adopting mercury analyzers to control pollutants entering the environment. The implementation of many such environmental pollution programs is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

"Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global mercury analyzer market. The increase in mercury emissions from rising industrialization and the growing awareness about the use of mercury analyzers among end-user industries will increase the growth of the market in the region. In North America, the demand for mercury analyzers will originate from new plants and the expansion of production capacities in the manufacturing industries. The strong presence of leading vendors in the region along with efficient supply chain management provide timely availability of mercury analyzers to end users. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global mercury analyzers market during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

Vendors in the mercury analyzer market are offering advanced products to attract prospective customers. For instance, HIRUMA Mercury Analyzer HG-400 By Hitachi High-Technologies is equipped with a touch-sensitive LCD panel and has a built-in thermal printer. Similarly, mercur DUO plus by Analytik Jena is designed as a compact system for cost-effective detection of mercury traces. Such product offerings are leading to the increased adoption of mercury analyzers among end-user industries.

This global mercury analyzer industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several mercury analyzer manufacturers including

Analytik Jena AG

envea

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

