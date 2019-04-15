The global nasal implants market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005103/en/

The global nasal implants market will post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prevalence of medical conditions such as polyps, cancer, chronic sinusitis, and non-allergic rhinitis is increasing globally. According to the CDC, in 2017, around 30.80 million adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in the US. Sinusitis can occur due to various reasons such as polyps, deviated septum, or other structural problems. People having sinusitis due to deviated septum opt for nasal implants with drug-eluting stents such as SNUVA sinus implant. Further, there is a high demand from people for improving their aesthetic appearance. Thus, the growing number of ENT-based medical conditions and the rising adoption of cosmetic surgery for aesthetic reasons will increase the demand for nasal implants during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of biodegradable nasal implants and nasal dressings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global nasal implants market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global nasal implants market: Development of biodegradable nasal implants and nasal dressings

The conventional nasal implants have various disadvantages such as headache/pressure, nasal airway obstruction, pharynx dryness, and sore mouth due to prolonged oral breathing. As a result, many companies are coming up with biodegradable or absorbable biomaterial nasal packing. Vendors are developing products with bioresorbable materials that can absorb drainage and bleeding during or after nasal surgery, which help in preventing adhesions by effectively stenting mucosal tissue structures. Thus, the development of biodegradable nasal implants and dressings will increase their adoption due to fewer disadvantages associated with them. This will drive the overall market growth during the forecast period.

"A large number of vendors in the market are focusing on improving product portfolio to attract end-users. As a result, they are forming strategic alliances to advance their product development. Thus, the expansion of product portfolio and growing demand for nasal implants for improving aesthetic appearance will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global nasal implants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nasal implants market by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia).

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest nasal implants market share in 2018. The growth of the hospitals and clinics segment is driven by the growing adoption of rhinoplasty and sinusitis procedures in multispecialty hospitals.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, ROW, and Asia respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing number of patients with chronic sinusitis, and the growing adoption of drug-eluting nasal implants.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005103/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com