First-quarter data from Green Energy Markets shows double the uptake of small-scale rooftop solar on the same period last year as record numbers of residential and business consumers seek to reduce electricity bills. A tendency for installations to increase toward the year end suggests more than 2 GW of solar will hit the rooftops this year. But could this become a cautionary tale?From pv magazine Australia. Green Energy Markets today released its Renewable Energy Index April update with data showing more than 480 MW of small-scale rooftop PV capacity was installed in Australia in the first three ...

