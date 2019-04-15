Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global printed carton market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This printed carton market analysis report segments the market by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005105/en/

The global printed carton market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global printed carton market size will grow by almost USD 20.40 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR over 5%. With the packaging market focusing on sustainability and use of eco-friendly products, the use of eco-friendly inks and new printing technologies is on the rise. Also, governments of various countries such as the UK, Germany, and the US are adopting environmental regulations and policies that specifically address the content of inks. As a result, the demand for biodegradable and vegetable oil-based inks is growing which eliminates the use of mineral oils in inks, thus helping to conserve non-renewable reserves and decrease the emission of VOCs.

The increasing need for recyclable and sustainable packaging

Although plastic is extensively used for packaging various types of products, the awareness about its environmental impact is compelling brand owners to adopt sustainable packaging. Countries across the world are also focusing on eliminating the use of plastic packaging. For instance, in January 2018, the UK government announced its plan to reduce all avoidable plastic waste such as the use of plastic in food packaging. Such initiatives are increasing the need for sustainable packaging options such as a printed carton. These materials contain renewable forestry resources such as paperboards that are derived from recycled waste paper or wood pulp. Thus, the sustainable feature of packaging products such as paper and paperboards are driving the demand for printed cartons.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

"Organized retail segment is growing at a significant rate across the world owing to the high penetration of the Internet and smartphones, and rapid rise in urban population. This segment holds a dominant share of the overall retail sales in countries such as the UK, Canada, and the US. As packaging products are key components of organized retail, the growth in the organized retail sector, which includes e-retail will drive the demand for printed cartons during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

View a snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This printed carton industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several printed carton manufacturers including

Amcor Limited

DS Smith Plc

International Paper

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Company

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005105/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com