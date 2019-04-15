Snupit Releases Results From its Popular Small Business Survey

The goal of Snupit's survey of small business owners in South Africa was to understand how professionals feel about the experiences they have when doing business there

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Snupit recently conducted a survey with small business owners who are listed on the Snupit platform. The survey's goal was to better understand how professionals and business owners feel about the experiences and challenges they face doing business in South Africa. The company had recently participated in the 2019 Business Show in Johannesburg where Snupit met with many users and recorded their testimonials. According to Snupit's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avinash Samlall, the survey is another step to get a better understanding of its users.

To read positive reviews from some of the many satisfied professionals who use Snupit, please check out https://www.snupit.co.za/customer-testimonials.aspx.

Talking about the survey Mr. Samlall said, 'At Snupit we like to keep a finger on the market's pulse. An intimate understanding of the Pros using our service is what helps us continually improve and grow. We're always learning how to make things easier and more efficient for our users.'

Following are some of the key findings of the survey:

72 percent of respondents used word of mouth and referrals by customers.

45 percent of respondents said they have a website.

28 percent were using Facebook.

18 percent used bulk emails to own lists.

12 percent used Search Engine Optimization / Search Engine Marketing.

10 percent used flyers.

8 percent used street pole and furniture advertising.

For small business owners, marketing was more of a time investment than a financial investment. Most respondents did the marketing themselves.

92 percent of the businesses who invested in technology in 2018 reported that their investment in technology was already profitable.

More than 50 percent of respondents felt that if they had more time and resources, they would like to focus on improving their business strategy and business management.

The survey also revealed that technology had a strong impact on their business in 2018, and that they would like to adopt digital payment technology in 2019 such as Yoco, PayPal, and Zapper.

Commenting on the findings, Mr. Samlall added, 'Ultimately, it is about making Snupit a more effective and profitable tool that empowers small businesses across South Africa. And information from the survey and other sources helps us make it happen.'

Empathizing with users is the cornerstone of every successful business and service. Snupit's survey is one of the many things the company does to remain intimately connected with its growing user base.

Founded in 2012, Snupit makes it easier for millions of customers to use technology to find and hire trusted small businesses across the country. Snupit is one of the largest local services companies in South Africa offering over 600 categories ranging from handymen, to wedding caterers to maths tutors. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a particular service online after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed.

Contact Information

Snupit

Address: 2 Sanders Road

Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg

South Africa

Email: press@snupit.co.za

Contact: Mithundra Sivenandan

Phone: 010 541 0200

Contact:

Mithundra Sivenandan

press@snupit.co.za

010 541 0200

SOURCE: Snupit

