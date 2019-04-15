Honeywell, Fortinet, and McAfee Listed as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions in Energy and Utilities

PUNE, India, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets, has released a quadrant on Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions in Energy and Utilities to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The first release of the quadrant has Honeywell, Fortinet, and ABB sharing space as Visionary Leaders.

360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants are updated every three months, and the position of vendors reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters.

Quadrant Highlights

100+ companies offering Industrial Control Systems Security solutions were analyzed, of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

ABB, Belden, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, GE, Honeywell, McAfee, and Siemens have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Kaspersky Lab, Bayshore Networks, Indegy, Nozomi Networks, Schneider Electric, and Symantec have been identified as innovators as these vendors have a focused product portfolio but weak growth strategies.

BAE Systems, Carbon Black, CyberArk, Claroty, and SecurityMatters have been identified as emerging companies as they do not have strong business strategies as compared to other established vendors, while FireEye, IBM, Raytheon, Rockwell Automation, and Trend Micro have been recognized as dynamic differentiators.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular industrial control systems security solutions in energy and utilities comparison between vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions in Energy and Utilities involved extensive secondary research including annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, whitepapers, and various related directories and databases to identify key vendors offering industrial control systems security solutions. Of these, 25 vendors were shortlisted on the basis of their core features, geographic footprint, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in respective quadrants based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

Recent activities in Industrial Control Systems Security covering Nozomi Networks include:

GE Power and Nozomi Networks Collaborate to Improve Cybersecurity for Global Energy and Industrial Operators

GE Power selected Nozomi Networks to provide cybersecurity protection and real-time visibility for customers of energy and other critical infrastructures across the globe. Nozomi Networks will provide GE Power with advanced solutions for ICS cyber resiliency and operational visibility in real-time.

Recent activities in Industrial Control Systems Security covering ABB include:

ABB Launches OPTIMAX Solutions for Power Generation Companies

ABB launched its OPTIMAX solution for the easy transition of new energy business models. This solution reduces the impact on the environment by reducing energy costs and emissions in sites through the optimization of energy sources. The solution has been launched for virtual power plants and commercial industries. Many industries lack the capability to reduce emission and energy costs despite having Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) such as wind and solar power installed. OPTIMAX monitors and controls energy use by connecting to these Distributed Energy Resources to control costs and emissions.

