Planon Recognised as a "Leader" in the IWMS Space by Independent Research Firm

BRIGHTON, England, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon has again been recognised as a strong solution provider in the global IWMS software market by being named a "Leader" in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS). Planon is a market-leading vendor of innovative software that supports corporate real estate, facility managers and service providers in optimising their business and workplace performance.

This year the report highlighted several key strengths of the Planon platform, specifically recognising its value for end-to-end real estate management, strong footprint in the higher education sector, and strong functionality for facility management service providers.

A new aspect that was evaluated by Verdantix in 2019 was vendors' ability to support facilities services providers. According to the report, the scale of its customer base has enabled Planon to develop considerable specialist functionality to support the needs of facilities services providers such as customer relationship management and scheduling workforces across multiple clients. "With a growing track record and specialist capability, facilities management firms looking for an integrated platform to improve client interactions and staff productivity should further review Planon Universe for Service Providers", concludes Verdantix.

Bouygues is one of many global service providers who have already chosen Planon's platform to support their business innovation. "Planon's software has been a key tool for the digitalisation of our Facility Management processes." said Christophe Carlier, Head of Business Solution Department for Bougues.

"We have invested heavily in diversifying our product portfolio to match the evolving needs of our clients and their customers. It is refreshing to see that Verdantix has validated Planon's solutions as some of the strongest in the market," said Pierre Guelen, CEO of Planon. "I am especially proud of the assessment of our ability to support facilities services providers in their core business processes." One reason for Planon's success in this market is a continued focus on market research, customer collaboration, and technology partnerships.

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people.



