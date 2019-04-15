Oslo Børs has decided to delist NextGenTel Holding ASA as of April 15, 2019. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease. Short name: NGTo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010199052 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 88911 ---------------------------- The last day of trading is today, April 15, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB