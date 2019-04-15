Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global nitrogenous fertilizer market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global nitrogenous fertilizer market analysis report segments the market by product (urea, NPK, CAN and AN, DAP and MAP, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005624/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global nitrogenous fertilizer market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global nitrogenous fertilizer market size will grow by 9.99 million tons during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 2%. Asia consumes more than half of the world's nitrogenous fertilizer produce. The growing population and the increasing per capita income particularly in China and India have driven the demand for food and agricultural products. The two countries are the major contributors to the growth of the nitrogenous fertilizer market. China is witnessing strong demand for fertilizers to cater to the food requirement. Nearly half of the Indian population depend on agriculture for a living. The Indian Government also supports the agriculture sector by providing subsidies and incentive schemes, and the country recently increased its expenditure on the agriculture sector. Such factors will drive global nitrogenous fertilizer market growth over the forecast period.

Request for a free sample and get illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report

Decreasing arable land

The decline in the size of arable land is challenging the global food requirement. This is because of the constant increase in industrialization and urbanization. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil will require additional farmlands by 2030 to meet the need for food grains. The shrinkage in arable land will increase the demand for fertilizers such as nitrogenous fertilizer for high crop yields. This is expected to drive the growth of the global nitrogenous fertilizer market during the forecast period.

"Leading nitrogenous fertilizers consumers such as India, China, Pakistan, and Indonesia are present in APAC. Also, the rise in population, growth in per capita income, and reduction in arable land will increase the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers in the region. In North America, the US is one of the leading consumers of nitrogenous fertilizers. Canada and Mexico are other major contributors. The demand for food is increasing the region due to the increasing population. These factors are expected to boost the growth of global nitrogenous fertilizer market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Leading vendors such as Yara and CF Industries are increasing their ammonia production because of the strong demand in the fertilizers market. Recently, Yara opened an ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas, the US with an annual production capacity of 750,000 metric tonnes. CF Industries is also expanding its ammonia production facility based near Medicine Hat, Alberta. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market.

View snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This global nitrogenous fertilizer industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several nitrogenous fertilizer manufacturers including

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

EuroChem

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI NV

SABIC

Yara

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005624/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com