Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global mixed-signal SoC market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global mixed-signal SoC market analysis report segments the market by application (consumer electronics, IT and Telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global mixed-signal SoC market size will grow by almost USD 17.6 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 6%. Many countries are focusing on developing smart cities to manage assets and resources efficiently. For instance, in April 2018, the Philippines Government announced its plan to develop a new smart city called New Clark City. The first phase of the project is likely to be completed by 2022. The rise of investments in smart city projects is leading to the development of a network infrastructure that hastens the deployment of telecommunication networks and data centers. This creates a demand for smart lighting, smart traffic management, smart utility, and water and waste management. As these devices and equipment require MCUs, MPUs, and several analogs and mixed-signal components, the increasing investment in smart city projects will fuel the global mixed-signal SoC Market.

Short product replacement cycles of mobile computing devices

Consumers regularly replace their devices with newer ones as mobile computing device OEMs frequently upgrade their products by integrating advanced features. Hence, devices such as smartphones and tablets have shorter replacement cycles. Also, strong competition in the smartphone market has led to continuous technological developments and increased product launches within a short period. For instance, Apple launches new and improved smartphones every year so that their customers can replace their old smartphones with the latest ones. The increase in the product replacement cycles of mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets is expected to increase the demand for mixed-signal SoCs.

"APAC will see a faster growth during the forecast period. There are many OEMs of consumer electronic devices, automobiles, telecommunication equipment, and enterprise networking equipment in the region. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines are generating a huge demand for smartphones. In the Americas, many automotive OEMs are investing heavily in autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with advanced sensors and electronic components. Also, the development of the telecommunication network in the region is facilitating a smooth transition from 3G/4G to 5G. Many such factors will collectively contribute to the growth of the global mixed-signal SoC market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Companies such as Huawei Technologies, Nokia, ZTE, and SK TELECOM are heavily investing in the development of telecommunication network infrastructure globally. For instance, the three South Korean telecommunications companies SK TELEKOM, KT, and LG Uplus recently announced the launch of 5G services in South Korea. In October 2018, Huawei Technologies received the approval for conducting 5G field trials in India by the Department of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Communications, the Government of India. Many such developments among vendors are expected to boost the global mixed-signal SoC market during the forecast period.

This global mixed-signal SoC industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several mixed-signal SoC manufacturers including

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

