Eurozone: Down to potential growth or lower Central and Eastern Europe: Resilient though not immune Financial Markets: Monetary policy normalization is coming to an end. The global economy is expected to keep expanding in 2019/20 although at a slower pace than previously. Global output is forecast to grow by 3.3-3.5 % and 3.6 % in 2019 and 2020 after 3.6-3.7 % in 2018 (OECD, IMF). Hence, growth expectations neither imply a dramatic slowdown nor the onset of a global recession. Both developed and emerging economies exhibit a business cycle slowdown as well as all major regions around the globe; except for Latin America (Figure 1). However, a lot of imponderability surrounds the current economic outlook including the evolution of the Brexit and the trade war. We do not know how and ...

