Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Shareholder Update - General Meeting 15-Apr-2019 / 16:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. *Block Commodities Limited * ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining *Shareholder Update - General Meeting* Block Commodities, the innovative commodity trader operating in Africa, announces that following discussions with the NEX Exchange it has agreed to convene a general meeting of shareholders (the "General Meeting") to allow shareholders to vote whether they wish for the Company to become involved in the medicinal cannabis industry, by virtue of equity participation in operating companies in jurisdictions where cultivation of medicinal cannabis is permitted by law. The reason for holding the meeting is to afford shareholders a specific opportunity to decide whether or not they wish for the Company to pursue activities/investments in the medicinal cannabis sector. A circular to shareholders which will accompany the notice of General Meeting will explain the legal framework, considerations, risks and requirements of the Company's proposed new investments in this sector. The Board intend to post the notice of General Meeting and circular to shareholders as soon as possible and in any event, on or before 30 April 2019. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. *For further information, please contact:* Block Commodities Limited Chris Cleverly info@blockcommodities.com NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 Public and Investor Relations: Cassiopeia Services - Stefania stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com Barbaglio ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 8210 EQS News ID: 800279 End of Announcement EQS News Service

