AlzeCure Publishes its Annual Report for 2018

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, which engages in innovative pharmaceutical research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is developing five drug candidates within its two research platforms NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. NeuroRestore consists of symptomatic drug candidates and Alzstatin consists of disease modifying drug candidates. Through a diversified drug portfolio which targets central signal mechanisms in the brain other indications such as cognitive disorders in traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease are also possible. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, ph: +46 8-528 00 399, email: info@fnca.se. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

