The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) announces its presence at the UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference which will take place in London. The UBS Annual Pan European Small and Mid-Cap conference will again present c. 75 companies across 3 days, making it one of the biggest annual gatherings between institutional investors and key companies. Sébastien Martin, CFO, will present the Claranova group on May 16.

Next Claranova group events:

2018-2019 Q3 revenue: May 14, 2019

2018-2019 annual revenue: August 7, 2019

2018-2019 annual results: October 1, 2019

About Claranova:

A truly global Internet and mobile player, Claranova reported revenue of nearly €140 million in the first-half of 2018-2019, generated over 90% internationally. Claranova has focused since its creation on four specific areas of expertise: understanding major technology domains; ability to define a strategic vision around innovative concepts; implementing innovative business models; and finally strong global execution capacity at all levels of the Company, including research and development, digital marketing, sales, partnerships, finance, etc. Its businesses are:

Avanquest: a specialist in monetizing Internet traffic. Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible;

PlanetArt: a world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and Photobook apps the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

myDevices: a global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings.

