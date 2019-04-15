CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions CEVA taps new transport for Asian customers 15.04.2019 / 17:30 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shanghai, 15 April, 2019 - CEVA Logistics North Asia has successfully launched a new Wednesday Xiamen block train service from China to Europe on 10th of April. The multimodal (Sea-Rail) transportation mode further taps the potential of trade and cooperation among the countries under the "Belt and Road Initiative". Located in the southeast of mainland China, Xiamen is a hub city geographically favourable located for sea and rail transportation. It connects China's surrounding coastal countries via the Belt and Road to the reach the West. Multimodal transport reinforces trade and economic growth across the region. Cooperating with Xiamen International Railway Service (XMIRS), CEVA Logistics started a block train all the way to Duisburg, Germany. With the transit in Xiamen, sea freight consolidated from Asian countries can easily take the "Belt and Road" express to the West. "Depending on the origin cities in Asia, it will take 16-17 days at a minimum to reach the destination in Europe via Xiamen. More block trains will be operated as demand grows. I am convinced that the countries and cities along the Belt and Road will benefit from the advantage of this seamless transportation mode, which in turn will attract more domestic and foreign enterprises' attention to Xiamen," said David Wu, General Manager at XMIRS. "In addition to our recently setup regular trucking service between China and Europe, multimodal (Sea-Rail) transport is a another mode for connecting East and West, which saves more than ten days compared with sea transport alone. We hope to further drive our partnership with XMIRS by opening new Wednesday block trains and regular Saturday block trains for South China and Asian customers' alternative transportation needs. We are convinced that our Xiamen multimodal transport service will grow and develop in the near future," said Kelvin Tang, Director of Road and Rail at CEVA Logistics North Asia. For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0052 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 Jochen Klein/Luthy Ding Communication and Marketing Manager, North Asia +86 21 23107000 jochen.klein @cevalogistics.com luthy.ding@cevalogistics.com Road & Rail: Kelvin Tang Director of Road and Rail, North Asia kelvin.tang@cevalogistics.com CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com Xiamen International Railway Service (XMIRS) Xiamen International Railway Service Co., Ltd is a state-owned subsidiary company of Xiamen Haitou Supply Chain Operations Co., Ltd. China-Europe (Xiamen) block train started on August 16, 2015, contains three international train routes (China-Europe, China-Central Asia and China-Russia), spanning Europe, Central-Asia, Taiwan, ASEAN with European destination ports to Hamburg, Duisburg, Budapest, Rotterdam, Moscow and Alma-Ata. In the future, XMIRS will continue strengthening the cargo sourcing, vigorously develop international sea-rail combined transportation, optimize service, improve service efficiency, and build a giant passway jointing Belt and Road together. For more information, please visit http://www.xmirs.com