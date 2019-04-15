AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. to Host Capital Markets Day at AMG Technologies

Amsterdam, 15 April 2019 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is hosting a presentation and a facility tour at AMG Technologies' facility in Hanau, Germany on June 11, 2019. AMG Technologies was formed on January 1, 2019 to leverage AMG Engineering's expertise in metallurgical process design & development and AMG Titanium Alloys' industry-leading expertise in the development of metallurgical products, furnace operations, and quality assurance processes. This event will provide an opportunity to learn about the strategy and commercial opportunities which are expected to drive growth within AMG Technologies. The presenters include AMG's CEO, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's CFO, Jackson Dunckel, and the President of AMG Technologies, Guido Löber.

For more information on this event, please see the Capital Markets Day brochure (https://ig9we1q348z124x3t10meupc-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/Capital-Markets-Day-Hanau-2019.pdf) on the homepage of AMG's website, or contact Grace Stubel at gstubel@amg-nv.com (mailto:gstubel@amg-nv.com'subject=Capital%20Markets%20Day%202019).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com)).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com (mailto:mfischer@amg-nv.com)

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.





2019 Capital Markets Day AMG Technologies (http://hugin.info/138060/R/2241705/884312.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via Globenewswire

