APRIL: 2019 first quarter sales to be published on 24 April 2019

The APRIL group announces that the publication of its sales for the first quarter of 2019 will take place on Wednesday 24 April 2019, after market close. Emmanuel Maillet, Deputy CEO of the group, will be holding a conference call for financial analysts, investors and the press on the evening of the publication at 6.00 p.m. (French time).

UPCOMING RELEASES

Q1 2019 sales: 24 April 2019 after market close

Shareholders' Annual General Meeting: 25 April 2019, in Lyon

2019 Half-year results: 5 September 2019 after market close

CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Guillaume Cerezo: +33 (0)4 72 36 49 31 / +33 (0)6 20 26 06 24 - guillaume.cerezo@april.com

Press

Samantha Druon: +33 (0)7 64 01 74 35 - samantha.druon@insign.fr

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assessments or assumptions that were reasonable at the date of the release, and which may change or be altered due, in particular, to random events or uncertainties and risks relating to the economic, financial, regulatory and competitive environment, the risks set out in the 2017 Registration Document, and any risks that are unknown or non-material to date that may subsequently occur. The Company undertakes to publish or disclose any adjustments or updates to this information as part of the periodic and permanent information obligation to which all listed companies are subject.

In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions of this document, only the French version shall prevail.

About APRIL

Founded in 1988, APRIL is an international insurance services group operating in 28 countries, whose primary goal is to offer its clients a simpler and more accessible insurance experience. Its 3,900 staff members design, distribute and manage specialised insurance solutions (Health & Personal Protection, Property & Casualty, Mobility and Legal Protection) and assistance services for its partners and customers, including private individuals, professionals and businesses. Listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B), the group posted sales of €997.2m in 2018.

Full regulated information is available on our website at www.april.com (Investors section).

Attachment