IPsoft Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm

IPsoft Named a Leader in the 'Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations' market evaluation, with Amelia listed as only solution to receive a 'differentiated' rating in all 10 criteria

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPsoft, the global leader in enterprise AI, today was recognized in the evaluation 'The Forrester New Wave: 'Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations, Q2 2019' as a Leader among the eight companies selected. In its evaluation published today, Forrester New Wave further found that IPsoft leads the pack with robust IT operations chatbot features and is the best fit for enterprises looking to make a commitment to cognitive technology.

The evaluation is based on 10 criteria, and "found that out-of-the-box (OOB) workflows, language, intent models, and integrations dedicated to IT operations use cases are key differentiators for Leaders in the space."

According to the report, "with a library of granular prefabricated IT operations workflows and language models, detailed reporting, an automation platform, and extensive language training, IPsoft's Amelia leads the market in IT operations readiness".

"With its workflow automation and active language development features, IPsoft provides an ideal solution for those looking for advanced functionalities, such as creating workflows for more-sophisticated help desk interactions," Forrester Research said in the report.

"In less than six months we have been named a Leader by two leading research firms, Everest Group and Forrester, initially by Everest Group in 'Conversing with AI - Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA) Market Report 2019' and now in the 2019 Forrester New Wave evaluation. This proves to us that IPsoft is leading the pack on delivering transformative business benefits and value to our customers. As more enterprises look to AI and automation to improve their organizations and customer experiences, we are honored to be named a Leader," said Chetan Dube, Founder and CEO of IPsoft.

The 2019 Forrester New Wave 'Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations' used the following 10 criteria to assess each of the eight top emerging vendors: chatbot learning, chatbot automation, architecture and integrations, chatbot readiness, development and tooling, development and security, bot management, vendor positioning, road map and market approach.

Find out more about the full Forrester New Wave evaluation 'Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations' here: https://info.ipsoft.com/the-forrester-new-wave

About Amelia

Amelia is the market's first digital colleague. Since her introduction in 2014, she has gained hundreds of skills across multiple industries. She is modeled on human intelligence, understanding and empathy.

About IPsoft

IPsoft the leader in Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI), cognitive and autonomic solutions and the home of Amelia, the industry's most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia's ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market's only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in several languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 15 countries and serves more than 550 of the world's leading brands, including more than half of the world's largest IT services providers.

