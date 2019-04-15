Charleys Philly Steaks Spices Up Menu with New Jalapeno Pepper Fries

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in the World, is introducing its newest Gourmet Fries menu offering for a limited time only beginning April 15.

The Jalapeno Pepper Fries are loaded with six layers of flavor on top of Charleys natural-cut fries - Jalapeno Lime seasoning, diced Jalapenos, Cheddar cheese sauce, shredded Cheddar, smoky bacon bits and Ranch dressing.

'Trends show that consumers are craving spicy foods, as we see with one of our most popular Phillys, the Jalapeno Cheesesteak,' said Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Allison Short. 'We're applying that same philosophy to our Gourmet Fries by mixing traditional flavors and adding some unexpected heat.'

Additionally, customers who purchase the Jalapeno Pepper Fries can purchase a regular-size soft drink or Original Lemonade for $1.

The Jalapeno Pepper Fries is available through June 23 in all Charleys domestic locations and Army and Air Force Exchange bases worldwide, starting at only $3.99.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 600 locations across 46 states and 17 countries serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 20 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

