Kieffer Starlite: National Sign Company to Attend AAHOA Convention

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Kieffer | Starlite, a national sign company based in Denton, Texas, has announced that they will be attending the annual AAHOA convention later this month. The tradeshow convention is set to take place in San Diego, California on April 25 and 26, 2019. The company states that they will be attending the convention on April 25 and will be set up in booth 1543.

Those interested can learn more about AAHOA and its events by visiting the organization online. Kelly David, a spokesperson for the sign company says, "We are excited to be able to showcase our capabilities and feature signs to hotel owners and look forward to networking and forging new relationships."

The AAHOA is the largest association for hotel owners in the world, with more than 18,000 members worldwide. The organization states that one out of every two hotels in the United States is owned by a member. The convention is designed to bring hotel owners together with companies that offer products and services to meet a number of needs in their industry.

Kelly states that Kieffer | Starlite will set up to showcase signs their company has engineered and manufactured. The tradeshow event is slated to be one of the biggest for the year for hotel owners and will offer a look at various solutions, including signage for hotels and other businesses.

"It's an opportunity to show hotel owners what we can do to make them really stand out," says Kelly. Every year, we attend tradeshows that allow us to showcase our products and we work with companies to ensure that their specific needs for signage are met." Kelly says that any business that is looking for signage can contact one of their locations to speak with a professional about their needs.

Kieffer | Starlite is a leading sign manufacturer and consulting company, assisting businesses in a wide range of industries with solutions that are designed to meet the unique needs of growing businesses. Kelly states that their team is made up of designers, engineers, project managers, consultants and installation professionals, all of whom are highly experienced in their fields. She adds that whether a business needs signage on a national or local level, their team can help.

The company has four manufacturing locations in the United States and have been providing quality signage solutions since 1956. Kelly states that they offer signage and maintenance to assist companies in all industries with their branding needs, combining high-quality signs with innovative new designs that will capture attention.

"We know that companies want to stand out," says Kelly. "We take opportunities such as the upcoming AAHOA convention to show businesses how we can help them to stand out. All of our signs and solutions are designed for the unique needs of each business, and we have an outstanding portfolio to showcase our work."

Kelly says that those who are interested in learning more about the company and the solutions that they provide can visit them on their website or on their company Facebook page. Contact information can be found on the website for those who have questions.

Over the years, the AAHOA conference and tradeshow event has become a must-attend for those in the hotel industry. Kelly adds that the company is pleased to join other organizations that are slated to be attending the event in an effort to help those in the hotel industry to increase their brand visibility and reach a wide range of customers.

The AAHOA will be celebrating 30 years in business in April, as well. Kelly says that combined with their upcoming events, the organization is celebrating for the entire month their dedication to those in the hotel industry. Those in the hotel industry who are interested in learning more about the upcoming event and how to attend, or those interested in learning more about the resources that the organization offers for hoteliers can visit them on their official website or plan to attend the tradeshow in San Diego later in the month.

CONTACT:

For more information about Kieffer | Starlite, contact the company here:

Kieffer | Starlite

Kelly David

214-418-6565

kdavid@kiefferstarlite.com

Kieffer | Starlite 7923 E McKinney St. Denton, TX 76208

Email: Marketing@kiefferstarlite.com

SOURCE: Kieffer | Starlite

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542011/National-Sign-Company-to-Attend-AAHOA-Convention