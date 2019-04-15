Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (NEX: ZKL.H) (the "Company") announces today a further adjournment of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders, (the "Meeting") originally scheduled to be held at 4:30pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, to 5:30pm on Thursday June 13, 2019.

The Company is currently under a cease trade order, and has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission for the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order. The Meeting was further adjourned pending the approval of the revocation application.







For further information, please contact:







CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.







Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer



Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732

Email: philip@zkl.cc

For further company information please access our website: www.zkl.cc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44086