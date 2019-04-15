Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (NEX: ZKL.H) (the "Company") announces today a further adjournment of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders, (the "Meeting") originally scheduled to be held at 4:30pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, to 5:30pm on Thursday June 13, 2019.
Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: philip@zkl.cc
For further company information please access our website: www.zkl.cc
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties about Keli's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44086