CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, today announced the supply of customized chemical vapor deposition systems to Swiss watch manufacturer TAG Heuer.

The CARBON PLUS system, a FirstNano product, is the second system that CVD has supplied to meet TAG Heuer's specification. CVD's CARBON PLUS systems are used by TAG Heuer in La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland, for the nanotechnology development and the in-house research and production of carbon composites.

TAG Heuer's carbon composite watch hairsprings are used in the new Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T Tourbillon Nanograph. Click here for a video showcase featuring our process equipment and TAG Heuer's carbon nanotube composite springs. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCCgR3Qn6_Y)

CVD has supplied FirstNano systems for more than 15 years. Carbon nanotubes, a subset of carbon composites, essentially rolled up sheets of graphene, have superior structural properties for many applications. CVD continues to advance the state-of-the-art in nanomaterial synthesis and production as part of its ongoing strategy of enabling tomorrow's technologies

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by their customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow's technologies. Its wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

