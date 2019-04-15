sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Patriot Scientific Corporation Files Quarterly Report

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTC PINK: PTSC) today announced it has filed its Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2019. The Report can be found on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html.

About Patriot Scientific Corporation

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Patriot Scientific Corporation is the co-owner of the Moore Microprocessor Patent Portfolio. For more information on PTSC, visit www.ptsc.com.

About the MMP Portfolio

The MMP Portfolio includes US patents as well as their European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable higher performance and lower cost designs essential to consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones and portable music players to communications infrastructure, medical equipment and automobiles.

Contact:

Patriot Scientific Corp
760-795-8517

SOURCE: Patriot Scientific Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542030/Patriot-Scientific-Corporation-Files-Quarterly-Report


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE