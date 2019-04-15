AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc.: AsclepiX Therapeutics Inc. Management to Present at the Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing vital new peptide therapies, including a novel collagen IV-derived peptide called AXT107, for patients affected by Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD) and other diseases of the retina announced that Wendy Perrow, MBA, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be participating and presenting a corporate update at the following conference:

Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

Thursday, April 18th, 2019 2:30 - 2:45 PM EST

Boston, MA

About AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc.

AsclepiX Therapeutics Inc. is transforming the treatment of ocular diseases and cancer with a singular focus on a novel peptide platform with the power to inhibit and potentially even reverse disease progression. The mechanism of action of AXT107 targets multiple pathways, including vascular endothelial growth factor R2 (VEGFR2) and Tie2, two factors that promote formation of blood vessels and leakage of fluid in the diseased retina that may be dosed once or twice a year thus dramatically reducing the treatment burden for patients. AsclepiX is initially focused on ocular diseases currently treated with anti-VEGF monotherapies. AXT107 is an investigational therapeutic agent and is currently not approved for clinical use and is currently being studied for various retinal pathologies.

Learn more at www.asclepix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc. products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor contact:

Julia Balanova

646-378-2936

jbalanova@troutgroup.com

SOURCE: AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542008/AsclepiX-Therapeutics-Inc-Management-to-Present-at-the-Solebury-Trout-Private-Company-Showcase