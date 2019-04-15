sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,194 Euro		-0,009
-4,43 %
WKN: 935410 ISIN: US25063G2049 Ticker-Symbol: DME 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,246
0,27
22:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC0,194-4,43 %