Customers Bank, Inc.: Customers Bank Congratulates Luvleen Sidhu on Winning 2019 Fintech Woman of the Year

WYOMISSING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Customers Bank, a leading super-community bank with operations in Pennsylvania, District of Columbia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and New England, is pleased to announce Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Office at BankMobile - a division of Customers Bank, was named the 2019 Fintech Woman of the Year at the LendIt Fintech Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, April 9th.

LendIt Fintech hosts the annual industry awards program that brings together more than 400 influencers and innovators to celebrate achievements throughout the industry in 21 award categories. The Fintech Woman of the Year award distinguishes a senior executive who has exhibited exceptional integrity, performance, leadership and team-building within her organization, while also contributing to the advancement of the broader industry.

"We congratulate Luvleen on this well-deserved recognition," stated Jay Sidhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bancorp, Customers Bank and BankMobile. said Jay Sidhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bancorp, Customers Bank and BankMobile. "We launched BankMobile just over four years ago with a mission of serving the underserved and middle-income Americans in this rapidly-changing financial services environment. We continue to be thrilled with the progress BankMobile is making in leading the way for transparent, affordable and innovative banking," concluded Sidhu.

BankMobile has developed its own proprietary technology, some of which is patented, to attract and engage customers for full-service consumer banking delivered with a focus on exceptional value and customer experience delivered in a most compliant fashion. It has approximately 250 team members, with over 40% entirely focused on technology development and user experience (UX) design.

"I am truly honored to be receiving this prestigious award from one of the most renowned global fintech organizations," stated Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer of BankMobile. "Women are continuing to significantly impact this industry and I congratulate all my fellow nominees. I am proud of all of BankMobile's accomplishments since our launch in 2015 and excited for the year ahead."

During the awards banquet, BankMobile was also recognized as the 2019 Most Innovative Bank. With over two million customers, BankMobile is already in the Top-15 banks in the U.S. in terms of number of consumer checking accounts serviced. BankMobile Disbursements serves more than five million students on nearly 800 campuses nationwide, touching about one in every three college students in the country.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $9.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.

Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products include "BankMobile Vibe online banking," marketed by the BankMobile Division and "Ascent Money Market Savings," marketed by the Customers Bank Digital Banking Division.

Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, "Wow."

Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it.

Customers Bank, with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

