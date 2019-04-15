Paragon Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Paragon Technologies (OTC PINK: PGNT), a holding company with diverse business activities including supply chain automation, technology distribution, and real estate, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1on1 meetings on May 2, 2019. Additional information on our company can be found at www.pgntgroup.com.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with management/company/company contact, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company with diverse business activities including supply chain automation, technology distribution, and real estate. Paragon's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include SI Systems, LLC, a leading provider of automation and supply chain solutions; SED International de Colombia, S.A.S., a leading technology distribution company in Latin America; and Ohana Home Services, a real estate holding company. Our investment activities include the purchase of securities in accordance with the Company's investment policy and/or the complete acquisition of operating businesses. Our investment mandate is flexible, limited only by our focus on maximizing return on invested capital. Operating decisions for Paragon's operating businesses are made by the management of those businesses. All investment and capital allocation decisions under Paragon's investment policy are made by Sham Gad, Chairman and CEO of Paragon in consultation with Paragon's Board of Directors.

Company contact information:

ir@pgntgroup.com

www.pgntgroup.com

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

