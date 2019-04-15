Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: SOG) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Rodger Hawkins and Mr. Michael Watsky have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. Strategic wishes to thank Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Watsky for their years of service to the Company and wishes them well in future endeavors. The Company has six members remaining on its Board of Directors.

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") have been halted as a result of the announcement by the Company on April 10 that it has filed for creditor protection under CCAA. Strategic has been advised that the Company no longer meets the Tier 2 continued listing requirements of the TSXV, and therefore trading in the common shares of the Company will be transferred to the NEX trading board.

About Strategic Oil & Gas

Strategic is a junior oil and gas company with operated light oil assets, primarily in northern Alberta. Strategic's primary operating area is at Marlowe, Alberta.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Berthelet

President & Chief Executive Officer



Aaron Thompson

Chief Financial Officer



Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd.

1100, 645 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4G8



Telephone: 403.767.2952

Fax: 403.767.9122

