Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - Parkside Resources Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Parkside") announces that Donald Goldman has resigned as a director of the Corporation and Richard Goldman has resigned as a director and as an officer of the Corporation. Matthew Goldman has been appointed as a director of the Corporation and David Mitchell has been appointed as a director as well as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary.

