sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,46 Euro		+0,28
+2,30 %
WKN: 164557 ISIN: LU0156801721 Ticker-Symbol: TW11 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENARIS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,394
12,731
15.04.
12,53
12,625
15.04.
16.04.2019 | 00:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Tenaris S.A.: Argentine Court Reverses Decision Against Tenaris's CEO and Chairman

LUXEMBOURG, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) has been informed that, earlier today, an Argentine court of appeals reviewing the preliminary decision (procesamiento) of November 27, 2018 issued by the first-instance judge investigating the Notebooks Case with respect to Paolo Rocca, Chairman and CEO of Tenaris, reversed the procesamiento on the basis of absence of necessary and sufficient grounds to link Mr. Rocca with the proceedings. Further investigation into the payments and their alleged justifications would be necessary.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)