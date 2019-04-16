Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2019 und des Geschäftsberichts 2018 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2019 und des Geschäftsberichts 2018 16.04.2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Pressemitteilung Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2019 und des Geschäftsberichts 2018 Altdorf, 16. April 2019 - Die ordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom Development Holding AG wird am 7. Mai 2019 in Altdorf stattfinden. An der Generalversammlung wird der Verwaltungsrat unter anderem die Genehmigung des Jahresberichts und der Jahres- und Konzernrechnung für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 sowie der Ergebnisverwendung beantragen. Sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellen sich für eine weitere Amtsdauer zur Verfügung. Die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wird auf dem Postweg allen im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären zugestellt und ist auf der Website der Gesellschaft verfügbar unter dem folgenden Link: Einladung zur GV 2019 Ausserdem hat die Gesellschaft heute den Geschäftsbericht 2018 auf ihrer Webseite publiziert. Der Bericht kann über den folgenden Link eingesehen werden: Geschäftsbericht 2018 Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, und Fayoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. 