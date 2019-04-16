Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: CFO Appointment 16-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") CFO appointment eve sleep is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Parfitt as its new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") with effect from 17 June 2019, replacing Abid Ismail, whose departure was announced on 12 March 2019. Tim is a qualified accountant, with over ten years' experience as a CFO. For the last six years Tim has been CFO of Loaf1, the fast growing omni-channel furniture retailer, where he has overseen the transition from an early stage start-up to a profitable, sizeable and fast growing business, with several hundred products. Prior to 17 June 2019, Tim will be working with the eve team to ensure an orderly handover from Abid, whose departure date has now been agreed as 31 May 2019. Commenting on the appointment, James Sturrock, CEO of eve Sleep, said: "Tim's relevant experience and proven track record will add further momentum and support to eve's rebuild strategy and focus on profitability. His appointment as CFO completes the new management line-up and on behalf of the entire eve team I welcome him to the Company. While the rebuild strategy remains in its early stages, progress continues at pace with a strengthened management team, continuing expansion of the product range and ongoing improvements to the customer experience, underpinned by the recent fundraise." Tim Parfitt commented: "I am delighted to be joining eve at this important time in the Company's development and I am confident that I can support eve in its path to profitability. eve has great products and a strong brand, with a substantial opportunity to build a leading and highly profitable position in the sleep wellness space." Disclosures Tim's full name is Timothy James Parfitt and he is 48 years old. Tim is currently a director of Really Comfy Beds Limited1. Tim has not held any other directorships or partnerships in the last five years. Tim holds 27,048 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of eve Sleep plc. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7418 8900 broker) George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed Footnote 1 Loaf is the brand name for Really Comfy Beds Limited ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BOA TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 8214 EQS News ID: 800387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

