Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB, LEI: 549300JMSSEV6LPTPI81 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: HDW B SE0009889405 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by H&D Wireless reason: Sweden Holding AB on April 15, 2019 at 18:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous April 16, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related HDW BTU B, ISIN: SE0012455012 instruments: HDW TO 1 B, ISIN: SE0010101857 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified.