Stockholm, April 16, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Green Landscaping Holding AB (short name: GREEN), a small cap company within the industrial sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Green Landscaping was previously listed on Nasdaq First North and is the 17th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Green Landscaping is Sweden's leading company in landscaping and maintenance of outdoor environments. Its business concept is to improve the customer's outdoor environment by offering services focused on high customer benefit, long-term sustainability, and quality. Green Landscaping began its operations in 2009 through a consolidation of four existing companies within maintenance of outdoor environments, and has since grown both organically and through acquisitions. Green Landscaping is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "The listing on Nasdaq First North in March 2018 was part of Green Landscaping's long-term growth strategy, and the change in listing to Nasdaq Stockholm signifies an even stronger seal of quality that will support our continued progress", said Johan Nordström, CEO of Green Landscaping. "It is our ambition that the company will continue to play a central part in the consolidation of the outdoor environment industry. Our assessment is that Green Landscaping's position as an attractive buyer will be further reinforced with the change in listing to Nasdaq Stockholm." "We are excited to welcome Green Landscaping to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see an increasing number of companies mature and transfer from Nasdaq First North to the main market, and today's listing underlines that trend." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------