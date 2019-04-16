Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) and Schiever Group partner on Ink Cartridge Refill Service

CARLSBAD, California, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) today announced that the hypermarket and supermarket retailer Schiever has recently begun to offer the RIS InkCenter inkjet cartridge refill service at several of its locations in France. Schiever is known for its commitment to customer experience, and ink refilling is a perfect fit in its service model. Schiever customers can now simply drop off their empty inkjet cartridges at the "Bar à Encre" refill service area and while shopping, the cartridge is refilled using the RIS InkCenter machine. The result is a high-quality ink refill for up to 70% savings versus the cost of buying a new cartridge.

"I am very optimistic this is the beginning of a long term successful partnership with the Schiever Group," said Vincent Hormovitis, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at RIS. He went on to add, "We welcome this exciting opportunity to give a major cost saving alternative to Scheiver's ink customers while also helping protect the environment through recycling and reusing empty cartridges. RIS InkCenter technology is the gold standard and industry leader in refill quality."

Mathieu Haratyk, Schiever's Head of Digital and Innovation commented, "We are always looking for new services to meet the expectations of our store customers. The machine invented by RIS immediately interested us because it enables our customers to save money with an innovative concept. It is also fully part of an environmental approach, a value dear to Schiever's identity, which seeks to offer another idea in the mass retail sector. The first feedback is very positive and augurs well for a fruitful collaboration between Schiever and RIS."

The President & CEO of RIS, David Lenny added: "Our new trial program at Schiever hypermarkets in France represents an exciting opportunity for RIS to again illustrate our core value proposition to deliver a high quality ink cartridge refill solution at the low price point that today's consumers are looking for. We look forward to working with the Schiever team, and are confident that augmenting Schiever's wide array of products and services with the RIS ink refill service while they shop will be very popular with customers."

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The multi-patented RIS InkCenter kiosk is deployed in more than 600 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe - including at Costco Wholesale, Auchan, Cora, Fry's Electronics, Sam's Club, Schiever, E.Leclerc, Boulanger, Intermarché, Saturn, and select university bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched quality while delivering savings of up to 70% when compared to a new ink cartridge purchase. Our InkCenter kiosks integrate seamlessly into retail environments, delivering a great customer experience. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers motivated to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com.

Schiever is a unique presence in the world of retail. It is a group operating in France and abroad with 10 banners and 160 stores, where more than 7,000 employees every day foster a different vision of retail. For more information, visit www.schiever.com .

