Konectiv and LumenVox Enter New Partnership -Konectiv Becomes LumenVox Skills Certified

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenVox and Konectiv announced today that Konectiv has officially become a LumenVox Skills Certified Partner. LumenVox Partner Skills Certification demonstrates Konectiv's capability to deliver high quality speech solutions based on the LumenVox speech automation suite. Konectiv, a developer and support provider of speech-enabled applications on major IVR and intelligent conversational systems, utilises the LumenVox Natural Language Processing (NLP) and provides a wide range of services including: VUI and application design, development, testing, deployment, tuning, reporting, support and ongoing managed services for speech and chatbot applications.

"LumenVox is pleased to have Konectiv as a global speech innovator, providing directed and NLU speech and chatbot applications as well as support in the contact centre and intelligent virtual assistant environments," stated Ed Miller, LumenVox CEO.

Alex Waterman Sales Director EMEA, Konectiv said, "We are tackling some of the industry's biggest challenges today - how to increase customer happiness, reduce friction in customer service and deliver higher ROI than ever before. And we are doing all this without asking contact centres to migrate their hardware or software. The LumenVox solution will integrate directly into their existing platform."

The underlying technology is a key delivery factor. LumenVox connects the customer touch points and transitions the user between channels, passing data as required. This is a true omni-channel result.

To learn more, join us for a free webinar on Tuesday, April 30 as our subject matter experts discuss how speech-enabled self-service utilises LumenVox to enable human-like interactions with IVR systems. By allowing customers to state their demands in plain language without using a touch-tone menu, Konectiv Solutions has enabled IVR systems to provide several benefits both for organisations and customers; including reduced organisational costs and improved customer experience.

About Konectiv Solutions:

Konectiv is part of the Speech-Soft Solutions LLC Group of Companies, which was founded in 2003. It's a global company, spanning three continents and employing over 140 people. It specialises in speech, omnichannel, contact centre and AI technologies. Konectiv is led by three directors with 75 years' experience in and around the contact centre world. Their mission is to use their specialist knowledge, understanding and a real drive to help to eliminate lost revenue through poor implementation of systems. For more information, visit konectivcx.com.

About LumenVox:

LumenVox, a speech automation solutions company with over 17 years' experience, recently integrated and merged with VoiceTrust and is a trusted global total speech solutions provider with a comprehensive stack of speech, multifactor and multimodal biometric technology. Based on industry standards, LumenVox' core speech technology is certified as one of the most accurate, natural sounding, and reliable solutions in the industry. The LumenVox technology provides tools for you to effectively deploy speech-enabled applications to improve the Call Centre CX and ROI with LumenVox' flexible, cost-effective software suite.

For more information, please visit the recently redesigned www.LumenVox.com

