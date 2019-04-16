Just Press-and-Ask to Watch TV, Launch Your Favorite Streaming Apps or Change the Channel through Amazon Alexa with Logitech's New Voice Remote

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced Logitech Harmony Express, an all-new universal voice remote that's easy to use. Blending the power of Harmony entertainment control with the convenience of Amazon Alexa built-in, Harmony Express lets you use your voice to control your favorite home theater devices and take advantage of thousands of other Alexa capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005310/en/

Logitech announces Harmony Express, an all-new universal voice remote that blends the power of Harmony entertainment control with the convenience of Amazon Alexa built-in. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tweet now: Entertainment has found its voice! @Logitech introduces Harmony Express, an intuitive universal voice remote with built-in @Amazon Alexa. Learn More: https://blog.logitech.com/2019/04/15/logitech-announces-harmony-express/

"We designed Harmony Express as an entirely reimagined Harmony experience for an entirely new kind of Harmony user," said Rory Dooley, general manager of Logitech Home. "Harmony remotes are renowned for managing complex entertainment setups and merging the capabilities of multiple remotes into one. Our loyal users love this flexibility. Harmony Express simplifies the experience with a remote that harnesses the power of voice to make it easy for everyone in the household to access the entertainment experiences they want. Whether Harmony Express is the first Alexa in the home or one of many, this will be simple enough for every user. And we mean everyone."

Alexa At Your Fingertips

Harmony Express is a streamlined remote featuring the most frequently used entertainment controls, as well as a prominent Alexa button you can push to easily engage the voice service. Compatible with major cable and satellite TV providers and popular media streaming platforms, Harmony Express and Alexa work with your television, cable box, gaming console, sound system and more, with voice commands that let you:

Turn your entertainment devices on or off, even devices inside closed media cabinets

Go straight to your favorite TV channels, whether by channel name or channel number

Launch streaming apps, including Netflix or Amazon Prime

Utilize popular Alexa features, so you can ask when TV programs are scheduled, hear the latest news, control smart devices around the home and more

"We're thrilled to see Logitech simplifying the home theater experience by bringing the convenience of Alexa to its Harmony Express remote," said Pete Thompson, VP of the Alexa Voice Service. "With Alexa built-in, you can easily search and navigate content, control smart devices, access thousands of skills and more all you need is your voice."

But what good is a remote if it's lost in the couch cushions? The new Harmony Express mobile app includes a remote finder, which triggers a tone on the remote to help locate it. Or, owners with existing Alexa devices can simply ask Alexa to find their lost Harmony Express.

Pricing and Availability

Harmony Express is available immediately in the U.S. on Amazon.com and Logitech.com for a suggested retail price of $249.99, and it will be available in Best Buy stores and at BestBuy.com soon. For easy setup, the free Harmony Express mobile app is available on the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play for Android users. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005310/en/

Contacts:

Kris Sharbaugh

Logitech

415-519-6526

ksharbaugh@logitech.com