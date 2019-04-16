Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 16 April 2019

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2019 results on Thursday 25 April 2019. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested

parties on 25 April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:

Confirmation Code:........ 7481935

International Dial-In: ..... +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway, Oslo................. 23960264

United States, New York. 16315107495

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cvjpg4fj

*****

For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Manum

CFO

+47 95 17 91 90

gunnar.manum@vistin.com