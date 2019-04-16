Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 16 April 2019
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2019 results on Thursday 25 April 2019. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested
parties on 25 April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........ 7481935
International Dial-In: ..... +44 (0) 2071 928000
Norway, Oslo................. 23960264
United States, New York. 16315107495
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cvjpg4fj
*****
For further information, please contact:
Gunnar Manum
CFO
+47 95 17 91 90
gunnar.manum@vistin.com