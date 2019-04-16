Autoliv Leading Industry Transformation to Saving More Lives

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, participates in the Shanghai Automobile Industry Exhibition (Shanghai Auto Show) being held on April 16-25 in Shanghai, China. With its superior products and advanced technologies, Autoliv demonstrates its capability of leading the transformation in safety as the auto industry shifts toward a connected and autonomous future.

As the world's leading manufacturer of airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels, Autoliv has been committed to saving more lives in the past decades through working with all major car manufactures worldwide and in China.

"Autoliv has been established in China for about 30 years and we have developed together with the market growth in China. In this progress, we have seen the government and people become increasingly aware of the need to improve traffic safety for road users both inside and outside the car." commented Jennifer Cheng, Autoliv China President. "We bring our latest products and technologies to the Shanghai Auto Show, products that are developed to meet the changing requirements of the industry. We never stop working to improve road safety."

Jordi Lombarte, Autoliv's Chief Technology Officer in charge of all research, product development and engineering, indicated that the shift toward electric and autonomous vehicles will transform the way cars and commercial vehicles are designed and this will create new challenges and opportunities for keeping occupants safe in the event of a crash. "People no longer sitting in the nominal safety position will create additional configurations and broaden the range of crash scenarios that must be planned for and mitigated," he said. "Autoliv is working on different solutions for different scenarios, we are well prepared to take on the challenges of this transformation."

Autoliv has a myriad of activities underway to provide its customers with the best solutions that incorporate the company's laser focus on quality. This includes collaborating on projects with universities, other industry leaders, and government regulators. The most recent example is the research project OSCCAR for China to improve protection and safety for occupants of the future vehicle, established in March 2019.

"China is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, and undoubtedly a very important region for Autoliv" said Mikael Bratt, Autoliv's Chief Executive Officer. "I am very glad to be able to come to China to visit the show. While being proud of all the achievements Autoliv has made in China, I am also deeply impressed by the fast development and rapid changes in this market. Here you can see the latest car models and experience the most advanced technologies. Autoliv, with a strong background of being an automotive safety systems leader for more than 65 years, is ready to start a new journey and continue on our path to saving more lives in the new era of autonomous driving", he added.

