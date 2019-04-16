The Tokyo-based renewables developer is constructing a 102.144 MW (DC) array on a former golf course west of Osaka in the city of Ako. It expects to connect the project to the grid in spring 2021.Tokyo's Pacifico Energy is installing a solar project in Japan's Hyogo prefecture that will generate 125 TWh of electricity per year, according to an online statement by the developer. Pacifico will sell the electricity generated on the former golf course in the city of Ako to regional utility Kansai Electric Power at a feed-in tariff rate of JPY24 ($0.21) over 20 years. MUFG Bank arranged lending for ...

