Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.: Innovation in Integrated Voice and Text Analytics Bring Best AI Technology Hat Trick for Digital Reasoning in the Waters Sell-Side Technology Awards

Triple win is matched by a third consecutive entry into the Forbes Fintech 50 and underlines the firm's strong growth and innovation track record

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that understands human intentions and behaviors, has won Best AI Technology in the WatersTechnology Sell-Side Technology Awards for the third time. The award recognizes proven AI innovation for the sell-side, with Digital Reasoning winning due to advances in integrated voice and text analytics and the extent of its live production implementations in sell-side environments. Earlier this year, Digital Reasoning also counted its third entry into the Forbes Fintech 50, which list the most innovative fintech companies operating in the United States.



Accepting the Best AI Award at WatersTechnology event at The Corinthia Hotel in London, John Holland, Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA and APAC at Digital Reasoning, said: "Digital Reasoning pioneered the application of AI to identify conduct risk in communications and, as we introduce AI-enabled voice analytics specifically designed for conduct applications, this award underlines our commitment to stay at the cutting edge. Victor Anderson and the team at WatersTechnology understand how the sell-side thinks about new technology, so winning Best AI for the third year is truly a great honor."

The Sell-Side Awards focus on market-leading technologies developed specifically for sell-side firms that allow them to operate more efficiently, more transparently and more judiciously. The Best AI Award was judged using an auditable and transparent methodology developed by WatersTechnology's senior journalists. It considers innovation that addresses the sell-side's most pressing needs, evaluating collaboration with the industry, regulatory compliance, and managing the balance between sell-side risks and operational efficiency.

For the 2019 Awards, Digital Reasoning focused on its new voice analytics technology, which has been developed in partnership with leading global banks. Audio data in banks contains a high proportion of domain-specific language and typically is recorded in fast-paced, noisy environments, resulting in some significant analysis challenges. The AI that Digital Reasoning has created is unique among audio analytics technologies in that it has been designed for financial services applications and, in particular, use cases associated with conduct risk.

The extent of Digital Reasoning's relationship with the sell-side was further acknowledged by the firm's third inclusion in the Forbes Fintech 50, which lists the leading technology innovators that provide or work with financial services in the United States. Forbes describes Digital Reasoning at a Wall Street "stalwart" due to high level of adoption among global banks.

