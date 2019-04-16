MS. Joey Poon, Director of Futu Securities, received the The Best Digital Brokerage of the Year award on behalf of the Company.



HONG KONG, Apr 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Futu Securities, as a pioneer in fintech innovation, was recently recognized as 'Digital Brokerage of the Year' by The Asset, a renowned Asian financial magazine, during The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2018.Found in 2012, Futu Securities has redefined the online brokerage user experience by applying technology to every part of the business and building an agile, stable, scalable and secure platform. Futu Securities has made significant progress in innovating new products and services through its digitized brokerage platform.Established in 1999, The Asset is a renowned Asian financial magazine that caters to bankers and retail and institutional investors.The Asset Triple A Awards 2018 is an annual ceremony that has been held for 20 years to recognize financial institutions and technology firms that have excelled in innovating and developing a unique digital experience for customers. Over 627 companies were assessed from 20 countries and regions. Following careful review by an expert panel, a financial institution was selected as the winner for each country and region. The Asset Triple A Awards are highly respected in Asia and international financial markets. This year marked the first time the The Best Digital Brokerage of the Year was awarded. Being recognized with the very first award demonstrates Futu Securities' leading market position and ability to innovate fintech.Futu Securities' core mission is to innovate fintech. In 2019, the Company launched online account opening services in Hong Kong for the first time. In order to improve the account opening experience for investors, the entire process was greatly simplified to ensure security. The Company is also working with NASDAQ to launch the first US stock market quotation service in Hong Kong, providing investors with extensive diversified market information services to allow investors to make better investment decisions.At the end of 2018, the Company cooperated with Tencent Cloud and HKT to build the first exclusive financial cloud storage in Hong Kong which will offer secure and reliable online securities services. The Company also underwrote a number of large-scale IPOs in 2018, including Xiaomi and Meituan. Futu Securities has become a leading IPO and stock subscription partner for new economy companies.On March 8th, 2019, Futu Securities' parent company, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL), successfully listed on NASDAQ. Mr. Hua Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Futu Holdings Limited, commented, "Landing in Nasdaq marks an important milestone for Futu and will help us to begin a new chapter in our corporate history."Futu Securities will continue to introduce industry-leading products and services in order to better connect listed companies and investors.Source: Futu SecuritiesCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.