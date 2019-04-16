Yealink's global roadshow kicks off successfully at Berlin with the highlight being their VP of Sales, Leo Huang's speech introducing the IP phone market

Yealink, the world's No.1-ranking SIP desktop phone producer, shares details of their success story, R&D investments and their contributions to the IP phone market

XIAMEN, China, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink's Global Roadshow made a grand first stop at Berlin, Germany, on April 9, 2019. It attracted large crowds of potential customers from as far away as Dortmund, Germany. The event shed light on Yealink's past performance and their rapid growth in previous years, following the vast popularity of the T4 business phone series. Yealink also revealed plans of future R&D investments, while emphasizing the distinguishable features of the latest T5 Business phone series.

The enthusiastic attendees participated actively throughout the show, especially during the Q&A part.

With a double-digit average annual revenue growth in the last 5 years and having sold over 20m IP communication products in 140+ countries, Yealink is certainly on a roll. Approximately 1 out of every 500 people on Earth use a Yealink product. In his speech, Leo Huang, the VP of Sales, said that the secret to their success lies in their motto.

"As a company that focuses on products and technologies, 'The Spirit of Craftsmanship' has been our motto ever since the founding of Yealink in 2001. We understand the needs of our partners and are continuously striving to achieve mutual success. Our products and services are specifically designed to suit our partners' needs," he said.

An experience of 18 years and a steady backing of soaring revenues reinforce Yealink's commitment to making a consistent investment in research and development of new products.

The agenda of the roadshow also focuses on Yealink's recent product upgrades. These upgrades thrive to meet the evolving demands of the IP Phone market while matching varying budget requirements.

Attendees of the roadshow will get an up-close, live demonstration of Yealink's brand new T5 Business Phone Series. This is the most advanced IP desktop phone Yealink has ever delivered. With state-of-the-art features, the T5 Series aims to provide a seamlessly personalized collaboration experience to businesses of all sizes and set new standards in the enterprise office environment.

During the roadshow, visitors will also get an opportunity to learn about Yealink's various other products and services, including the:

Device Management Portal for enterprise administrators

DECT IP Phone Series

Device-as-a-Service Program (for the US only)

Demo Flight case program (for Yealink's partners)

Yealink's Technical Manager, Travis Zhang says, "We are delighted to bring our roadshow to Europe, North America and Australia. Our aim is for attendees to walk away from each carefully planned event with a clear understanding of how Yealink's products and solutions can offer comprehensive unified communications to enable easy collaboration and increase productivity."

About Yealink Inc.

Founded in 2001, Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, offering video conferencing service to worldwide enterprises. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872294/Yealink_Global_Roadshow_2019.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872295/Yealink_T5_Business_phone_series.jpg