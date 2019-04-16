Aria's Billing and Monetization Solution Enables Danish Publisher to Grow Subscription Revenue and Introduce New Digital Services

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that Berlingske Media, a leading Danish-based media company and owner of newspapers, websites, and radio stations, will deploy Aria's billing and monetization platform and the Aria Media and Publishing Suite (AMPS) to enhance billing capabilities, support the rapid introduction of new digital services, and improve the end-customer experience.

Berlingkse Media selected Aria following an independent and competitive analysis of cloud and on-premise solutions to support both print and digital subscribers in a single unified environment. Berlingske is the latest addition in a wave of media and publishing companies to adopt AMPS to manage print and digital subscriptions holistically.

"For publishers that want to embrace digital transformation without abandoning their traditional businesses, AMPS is the perfect solution," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "Aria sits seamlessly alongside existing systems, allowing any publisher to immediately improve the customer experience, quickly introduce a new array of tailored service offerings, and generate high-growth recurring revenue streams. We are delighted to welcome Berlingske Media to Aria."

Berlingske Media manages five major media brands in Denmark, including Berlingske, one of the world's oldest newspapers, first published in 1749; B.T.; Weekendavisen; 24Syv and Euroinvestor. Today, digital content is the largest driver of Berlingske's growth with half of its reader traffic coming from handheld mobile devices. Berlingske Media will rely on AMPS to support its continuing transition from print to digital and to accelerate the introduction of new subscription-based digital.

"It became clear during the competitive analysis that the Aria solution was best suited to help us immediately improve our billing capabilities and enable an elegant customer experience across our entire network of print and digital properties," said Ann Fogelgren, CIO, Berlingske Media. "AMPS will allow us to bring new services to market to grow our subscriber base and flexibly bundle offerings based on targeted profiles. Aria clearly understands both the challenges publishers face as well as the market opportunities that can be capitalized upon only with the presence of a modern billing system."

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Audi, Pitney Bowes and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Berlingske Media:

Founded in 1749, Berlingske Media is a Danish-based media company that owns a large number of newspapers, websites and radio stations. The company publishes Berlingske, one of the world's oldest newspapers. The company now focuses on four main brands; Berlingske, B.T., Weekendavisen and Radio24syv. For more information, please visit www.berlingskemedia.dk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005312/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Greg Kalish

GK Communications for Aria Systems

gkalish@ariasystems.com

516-665-3292