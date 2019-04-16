Highly-rated CBD Label Provacan Announces Release of Potent 24% Tincture

LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provacan CBD, a retail label of cannabis research organisation CiiTECH, has just announced the release of two new hemp-based extracts, including a 24% (2,400 mg) CBD oil based on existing award winning formulations.

Since Provacan CBD oils are extracted from hemp (cannabis) rather than medical marijuana, their products are available for online purchase and shipment to residents across the United Kingdom, as well as many parts of Europe and farther afield.

Having already gained immense popularity across Britain, Provacan CBD has also received rave reviews from several leading cannabis media outlets, including one website that described the proprietary Provacan formula as "one of the highest-quality CBD oils available [in the UK]."

"Since day one, the simple objective has been to develop the purest, most effective CBD hemp oil on the UK market," says a spokesperson from CiiTECH. "Based on our existing formulas, we have managed to retain the efficacious cannabinoid profile while creating a more potent 24% version.'

In addition to their immensely popular 6% and 12% formulas, customers across the UK and Europe will now have access to a 24% blend that incorporates 2,400 mg of CBD in a single 10 mL bottle. Additional 'entourage effect' compounds brings the total cannabinoid content up to almost 30%.

Indeed, amidst the UK's faltering medical cannabis program (less than a dozen patients have been approved since medical marijuana was legalised in November 2018), the potent new formula will likely provide enhanced access to CBD for thousands of would-be medical cannabis patients.

Furthermore, in addition to the new 24% tincture Provacan has also announced the release of an entry-level 3% formula, which contains a milder 1.5 mg of CBD per drop. The 3% formula is positioned to be particularly effective for first-time CBD users.

"We essentially made the 3% oil for the numerous people who would like to give CBD a try, but are not sure what strength is most suitable for themselves and their wallet. It of course contains the same full-spectrum formula as all our other CBD oil tinctures."

UK customers can shop the entire range of Provacan CBD products - which also includes topicals, bath salts, edibles, and vape e-Liquids - by visiting www.Provacan.co.uk . Also, free shipping is available across the UK for qualifying orders.

